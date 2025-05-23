Mukesh Ambani announces ₹75,000 crore investment at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, unveiling 6 major promises for the region. From 5G expansion and AI in education to solar power, cancer care, and Olympic training centers — a transformative vision for Northeast India’s future. Watch the full announcement now!
