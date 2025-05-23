Explore
Active Stocks
Fri May 23 2025 13:07:45
  1. Itc share price
  2. 437.60 2.70%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 720.00 0.31%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 790.70 0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.25 2.49%
Business News/ Videos / Companies75,000 Cr Investment, Jobs & AI: Ambani's 6 BIG Promises At Rising Northeast Investors Summit

75,000 Cr Investment, Jobs & AI: Ambani's 6 BIG Promises At Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Updated: 23 May 2025, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Mukesh Ambani announces ₹75,000 crore investment at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, unveiling 6 major promises for the region. From 5G expansion and AI in education to solar power, cancer care, and Olympic training centers — a transformative vision for Northeast India’s future. Watch the full announcement now!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue