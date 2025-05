₹ 75,000 Cr Investment, Jobs & AI: Ambani's 6 BIG Promises At Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Updated: 23 May 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani announces ₹75,000 crore investment at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, unveiling 6 major promises for the region. From 5G expansion and AI in education to solar power, cancer care, and Olympic training centers — a transformative vision for Northeast India’s future. Watch the full announcement now!