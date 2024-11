Adani Bribery Case: Company Says No FCPA Charges Against Gautam Adani, Nephew | Complete Details

Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 03:47 PM IST

The Adani Group on Wednesday said its chairman and billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jain have not been charged with any violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the bribery case indictment filed by US authorities. Watch!