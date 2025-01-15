Explore
Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

The Adani Group is in advanced discussions with Dubai-based real estate developer Emaar Group to acquire a majority stake of 70-100% in its Indian arm for ₹4,000-5,000 crore. According to insiders quoted by a Mint’s latest report, the deal, likely to be executed through Adani Realty, will focus on Emaar India’s premium projects, including residential and commercial properties in Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. As per the report, negotiations on final terms and valuation, estimated to be around ₹5,000 crore, are ongoing. Watch!

 
