The Adani Group has set its eyes on semiconductor manufacturing and is planning an initial investment of $3 billion over two to three years. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate is in discussion with two large Israel-based technology firms to form separate joint ventures (JVs) for this initiative. The overall investment could be $7-8 billion, with the initial capital required being $3 billion. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.