Adani Eyes Semiconductor Manufacturing, Joint Venture with Israel Tech Firms With $3 Bn Investment

Updated: 16 Oct 2024, 03:11 PM IST

The Adani Group has set its eyes on semiconductor manufacturing and is planning an initial investment of $3 billion over two to three years. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate is in discussion with two large Israel-based technology firms to form separate joint ventures (JVs) for this initiative. The overall investment could be $7-8 billion, with the initial capital required being $3 billion. Watch!