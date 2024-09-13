 Adani Group Calls Hindenburg’s Swiss Bank Accounts Allegation ‘Preposterous, Irrational, Absurd’ | Mint Primer
Adani Group Calls Hindenburg's Swiss Bank Accounts Allegation 'Preposterous, Irrational, Absurd'

Updated: 13 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM IST Livemint

The Adani Group has strongly refuted Hindenburg Research's claims regarding the freezing of funds in Swiss bank accounts. In a media statement on September 12, the group vehemently denied any involvement in Swiss court proceedings and asserted that authorities had sequestered none of its company accounts. Watch!

 
