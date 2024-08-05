Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 05 2024 11:48:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.95 -4.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,032.55 -5.87%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 486.70 -0.53%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 809.35 -4.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,614.20 -2.73%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Shares Succession Plan After Retirement at 70

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Shares Succession Plan After Retirement at 70

Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM IST Livemint

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is planning to step down at the age of 70. Adani Group has a total market capitalisation of $213 billion, across 10 listed entities, spanning across infrastructure business, ports, shipping, cement, solar energy, among others. The 62-year-old will shift control to his sons in the early 2030s. Watch the full video for more details!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue