Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Shares Succession Plan After Retirement at 70

Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is planning to step down at the age of 70. Adani Group has a total market capitalisation of $213 billion, across 10 listed entities, spanning across infrastructure business, ports, shipping, cement, solar energy, among others. The 62-year-old will shift control to his sons in the early 2030s. Watch the full video for more details!