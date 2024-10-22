Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 22 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.95 -2.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.00 -2.97%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 545.00 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 881.90 -2.35%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,713.25 -0.90%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Adani's Mega Cement Merger Plan: Will it be an Industry Gamechanger? | Explained

Adani's Mega Cement Merger Plan: Will it be an Industry Gamechanger? | Explained

Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 02:20 PM IST Livemint

The Adani Group is planning to merge Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd into one company. This would create a cement giant worth over ₹2 lakh crore. Jefferies and Axis Capital have been hired to advise on the merger, which could be India's biggest in the cement industry. The merger will likely happen through a share swap, bringing the companies under Adani Cement Ltd. Watch for more details!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue