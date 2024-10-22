Adani's Mega Cement Merger Plan: Will it be an Industry Gamechanger? | Explained

The Adani Group is planning to merge Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd into one company. This would create a cement giant worth over ₹2 lakh crore. Jefferies and Axis Capital have been hired to advise on the merger, which could be India's biggest in the cement industry. The merger will likely happen through a share swap, bringing the companies under Adani Cement Ltd. Watch for more details!
