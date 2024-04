Adani’s Vizhinjam Port Will Put India On Global Shipping Map | Here’s How | Watch

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 06:20 PM IST

India's ambition to become a manufacturing powerhouse as well as the world's factory has got a boost with a key project by Adani Group getting the government nod. Adani's Vizhinjam Port in Kerala has received the shipping ministry's approval for operating as India's first transshipment port.