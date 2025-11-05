Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, has redefined talent management—spanning Bollywood, sports, and influencer industries. From his early music days with Synaps to creating IPs like Mahabharat: Ek Dharam Yudh—a stunning AI-enabled production—Vijay’s journey is all about innovation and storytelling. In this episode of Rollin’ with the Boss, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, catches up with the man who is disrupting content creation with AI. Luxury Partner @lexus
