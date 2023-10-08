AI suspends Tel Aviv flights till 14 October as war breaks out

New Delhi: Air India has suspended Delhi-Tel Aviv flights until 14 October amid the disruption due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. It operates five flights per week on the route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14 October for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who confirmed bookings on any flight during this period," an airline spokesperson told Mint.

The airline also cancelled flights for 7 October following the attack on Israel in early hours of the day. The AI139 flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 7 October and return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv was subsequently cancelled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For now, the decision has been taken for a week. We will monitor the developments in the region and in consultation with the stakeholders, the airline will take a call about flights beyond 14 October," an airline official said.

Mint has also learnt that Air India evacuated staff, including flight and cabin crews from Tel Aviv with the help of Ethiopian Airlines.

Online flight tracker flightradar24.com shows increasing activity to track flights originating from or arriving at Tel Aviv. “Under the current network and flight plan, Indian airlines, Air India and Vistara will not fly over the current region of conflict for flights to destinations across Europe or the US. We are currently monitoring the situation," a government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rising tension in the region also forced all major airlines to change their schedule by suspending flight operations, or by reducing the number of flights, including United Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, American airlines, Air France, Ryan Air, and Aegean airlines. The impact of the conflict is also being seen at Tel Aviv airport. On 7 October night, passengers disembarking an aircraft had been asked to take cover at the tarmac of the airport as explosions were heard in the distance.

The external affairs ministry has advised all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities in view of current situation. The Indian government has also advised its nationals to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.

