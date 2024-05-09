OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.00 -2.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,030.15 1.77%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.65 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.20 -3.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 346.00 -2.71%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Air India Express Sacks 25 Employees Over Mass 'Sick Leave', Issues Ultimatum To The Rest | Details

Air India Express Sacks 25 Employees Over Mass 'Sick Leave', Issues Ultimatum To The Rest | Details

Updated: 09 May 2024, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

Over 80 international and domestic flights of Air India Express were cancelled after the senior crew members of the airline went on mass ‘sick leave’. The development came after several cabin crew members started reporting sick since Monday evening and as there are not enough cabin crew members, “scores of flights” have been cancelled at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bangalore.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue