Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Air India Express Sacks 25 Employees Over Mass 'Sick Leave', Issues Ultimatum To The Rest | Details

Air India Express Sacks 25 Employees Over Mass 'Sick Leave', Issues Ultimatum To The Rest | Details

Updated: 09 May 2024, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

Over 80 international and domestic flights of Air India Express were cancelled after the senior crew members of the airline went on mass ‘sick leave’. The development came after several cabin crew members started reporting sick since Monday evening and as there are not enough cabin crew members, “scores of flights” have been cancelled at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bangalore.

