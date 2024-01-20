Akasa Air Orders Boeing 737s In Bulk!; Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh Shares Airline's Future Plans | Watch

Updated: 20 Jan 2024, 09:55 PM IST

India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, has placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes. This will boost its operations in the rapidly growing Indian aviation market. The order was announced at the Wings India air show in Hyderabad. The latest order, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady stream of aircraft deliveries through 2032. Earlier, while talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint on its new show, Rollin’ With The Boss, Akasa Co-founder Aditya Ghosh had revealed the airline’s future plans.