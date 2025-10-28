Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Amazon’s Biggest Layoff: Why 30,000 Corporate Jobs Will Be Gone | ‘Reducing Excess Of Bureaucracy’

Amazon’s Biggest Layoff: Why 30,000 Corporate Jobs Will Be Gone | ‘Reducing Excess Of Bureaucracy’

Updated: 28 Oct 2025, 10:09 am IST Livemint

Amazon is set to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs, marking the largest layoff in the company’s history. The move comes as CEO Andy Jassy doubles down on cost-cutting, AI automation, and efforts to remove excess bureaucracy across divisions. The layoffs will affect departments including human resources (PXT), devices and services, and operations. Reports suggest this is part of Amazon’s broader push to streamline management and boost efficiency after pandemic-era overhiring. Stay tuned for more updates on how these cuts will reshape Amazon’s workforce and the broader tech job market.