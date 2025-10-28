Amazon’s Biggest Layoff: Why 30,000 Corporate Jobs Will Be Gone | ‘Reducing Excess Of Bureaucracy’

Updated: 28 Oct 2025, 10:09 am IST

Amazon is set to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs, marking the largest layoff in the company’s history. The move comes as CEO Andy Jassy doubles down on cost-cutting, AI automation, and efforts to remove excess bureaucracy across divisions. The layoffs will affect departments including human resources (PXT), devices and services, and operations. Reports suggest this is part of Amazon’s broader push to streamline management and boost efficiency after pandemic-era overhiring. Stay tuned for more updates on how these cuts will reshape Amazon’s workforce and the broader tech job market.