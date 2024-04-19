OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.00 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.20 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.40 -2.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,420.55 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 444.30 -0.96%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  ‘An Atypical Punjabi, I Don’t Spend On Luxury Cars, Clothes…’; Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal Co-Founder

‘An Atypical Punjabi, I Don’t Spend On Luxury Cars, Clothes…’; Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal Co-Founder

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 06:17 AM IST Abhishek Singh

Want to know how to start a company with a $6.5 billion valuation? Or discover startups like OLA, Mamaearth, Razorpay, Urban Company at very early stages? Or raise billions of dollars and create thousands of jobs? This is the only interview you need to watch! In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Rohit Bansal, co-founder snapdeal and Titan Capital talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about his journey from a small town to becoming one of India's leading entrepreneurs and early stage investors.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App