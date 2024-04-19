‘An Atypical Punjabi, I Don’t Spend On Luxury Cars, Clothes…’; Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal Co-Founder

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Want to know how to start a company with a $6.5 billion valuation? Or discover startups like OLA, Mamaearth, Razorpay, Urban Company at very early stages? Or raise billions of dollars and create thousands of jobs? This is the only interview you need to watch! In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Rohit Bansal, co-founder snapdeal and Titan Capital talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about his journey from a small town to becoming one of India's leading entrepreneurs and early stage investors.