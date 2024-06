Apple Exports iPhones Worth Over ₹ 16,500 Crore From India In April-May | Details

Updated: 13 Jun 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Apple has reportedly achieved a significant milestone of exporting the ‘made in India’ iPhones which was worth more than Rs. 16,500 crore (approximately USD 2 billion) in the first 2 months of the ongoing financial year (FY25).