Apple Moves Delhi HC Against CCI's Global Turnover Penalty Rule | Major Test For Competition Law

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 06:11 pm IST Livemint

Apple has taken the Delhi High Court to challenge India’s new competition law provisions that allow the CCI to impose penalties based on a company’s global turnover. The case could reshape how India fines Big Tech, with major implications for Apple, Google, Amazon and Meta. With Apple rapidly expanding in India and leading both domestic premium sales and global smartphone rankings, the outcome of this legal battle will be closely watched.