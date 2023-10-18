Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit rises 245% YoY to ₹721 crore: GNPA though stable y-o-y worsens sequentially
Q2 Results- Bandhan Bank net profits rises 245% YoY to ₹721 crore. Net Interest Income at ₹2,443 crore in Q2 FY24 improved from ₹2,193 crore in Q2 FY23. NIM at 7.2% improved from 7.0% yoy. However GNPA at 7.3% though comparable to 7.2% yoy, worsens from 6.8% in the previous quarter.
Bandhan Bank for the quarter ending September'2023 saw its net profit rise 245% YoY to ₹721 crore compared to ₹209 Crore in the year ago quarter.
