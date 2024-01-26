Behind Foxconn's India Investment | Foxconn Chief Young Liu Becomes Only Foreigner Get Padma Bhushan

Foxconn's Chairman & CEO Young Liu is now the ... moreFoxconn's Chairman & CEO Young Liu is now the only foreigner to have been given the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour. This comes amid Foxconn diversifying investments and production away from China and towards India. It's also an acknowledgment of deepening ties between India & Taiwan. Watch
