Behind The $10 Billion Zee-Sony 'Break Up': Why The Deal Collapsed | Zee Shares Plunge 30%

Updated: 24 Jan 2024, 08:46 AM IST

The $10 billion merger of Zee entertainment enterp... moreThe $10 billion merger of Zee entertainment enterprises and and Japan's Sony corp would have created one of the India's largest media networks. But, this deal collapsed with an acrimonious ending, sending Zee's stock plummeting and Sony standing with a $90 million termination fees demand. Watch.