Behind The $10 Billion Zee-Sony 'Break Up': Why The Deal Collapsed | Zee Shares Plunge 30%

The $10 billion merger of Zee entertainment enterp... moreThe $10 billion merger of Zee entertainment enterprises and and Japan's Sony corp would have created one of the India's largest media networks. But, this deal collapsed with an acrimonious ending, sending Zee's stock plummeting and Sony standing with a $90 million termination fees demand. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.