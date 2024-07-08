Behind The Rapid Rise Of Celebrity Liquor Brands | Luxury Lounge

Most of us know Rana Daggubati for acting & filmmaking. But DID YOU KNOW, that Rana has diverse business interests and is an early stage investor in several startups. Recently, with the launch of Loca Loka tequila in the US, he took his first serious plunge into the alcobev business. It's not just Rana - the rising popularity of premium tequila over the last decade has made many celebs take a deep interest in it. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.