Behind The Rapid Rise Of Celebrity Liquor Brands | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Most of us know Rana Daggubati for acting & filmmaking. But DID YOU KNOW, that Rana has diverse business interests and is an early stage investor in several startups. Recently, with the launch of Loca Loka tequila in the US, he took his first serious plunge into the alcobev business. It's not just Rana - the rising popularity of premium tequila over the last decade has made many celebs take a deep interest in it. Watch!