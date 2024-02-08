Big Setback For Paytm; RBI Refuses Concessions | What Can Paytm Do? | Watch

Updated: 08 Feb 2024, 08:58 AM IST

The road ahead for Paytm could be paved with diffi... moreThe road ahead for Paytm could be paved with difficulty, as after the 29th of February, the restrictions imposed by RBI will come into effect. As per a Money Control report, Paytm's recent efforts to seek some concessions from the RBI have also failed. What could Paytm do in such a scenario? Watch the full video to find out.