Big Setback For Paytm; RBI Refuses Concessions | What Can Paytm Do? | Watch

Updated: 08 Feb 2024, 08:58 AM IST

The road ahead for Paytm could be paved with difficulty, as after the 29th of February, the restrictions imposed by RBI will come into effect. As per a Money Control report, Paytm's recent efforts to seek some concessions from the RBI have also failed. What could Paytm do in such a scenario? Watch the full video to find out.