Bike Taxi App Rapido Becomes Enters the Unicorn Club | A Look at Rapido’s Revolution

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 01:25 PM IST Livemint

From a logistics company to an affordable bike taxi platform, Rapido has come a long way and has finally entered the elite group of unicorns. Founded in 2015, by three IIT Alumni, Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and Sr Rishikesh, Rapido focuses on quick and efficient rides within city limits. Here are all the details about Rapido becoming a unicorn and its journey!

 
