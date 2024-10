Billionaires’ Fight: Reliance, Starlink Face-off Over Satellite Spectrum; All You Need to Know

Updated: 14 Oct 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani oppose each other over satellite spectrum allocation in India. While Musk's Starlink and its global peers back an administrative allocation, Ambani - who runs India's Reliance Jio - is arguing for an auction process. Watch for complete details!