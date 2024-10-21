India's largest retail distributor group, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents 400,000 distributors for major companies like Nestle and Hindustan Unilever, has urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart for allegedly offering deep discounts that hurt traditional retailers. What is predatory pricing? Watch!
