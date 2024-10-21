Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 21 2024 11:51:27
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 553.60 0.89%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 -0.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,737.20 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.40 -0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 905.00 -0.55%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Blinkit, Zepto in Spotlight Ahead of Diwali: Distributors Seek Antitrust Probe | Predatory Pricing

Blinkit, Zepto in Spotlight Ahead of Diwali: Distributors Seek Antitrust Probe | Predatory Pricing

Updated: 21 Oct 2024, 11:52 AM IST Livemint

India's largest retail distributor group, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents 400,000 distributors for major companies like Nestle and Hindustan Unilever, has urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart for allegedly offering deep discounts that hurt traditional retailers. What is predatory pricing? Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue