Blinkit’s New Return/Exchange Policy: A Big Hit to Myntra, Ajio? | Quick Commerce Vs E-Commerce

Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST Livemint

Blinkit has introduced a 10-minute return and exchange service for clothing and footwear in select Indian cities. The move aims to address common online shopping concerns, such as size and fit issues. Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit, announced the new feature on the social media platform X, highlighting its potential to improve the shopping experience for consumers. Will this be a big hit to Ajio, Myntra, Flipkart and other e-commerce websites? Watch!

 
