Updated: 04 Oct 2024, 03:41 PM IST Livemint

BookMyShow has filed a case against the resellers of Coldplay tickets. The FIR was filed against unknown persons at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai, for black marketing of concert tickets, which is scheduled to be held in January 2025. The matter caught fire when the tickets that were originally priced under ₹10,000 were being resold for ₹45,000 hardly a couple of minutes after BookMyShow tickets got sold out. A few more minutes later, these tickets were being resold for lakhs of rupees. Watch for full details!

 
