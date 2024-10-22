Boond: The Kannauj-Based Brand That Reinvents Desi Attar, Mimicks ‘Scent Of First Rains’

Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST

We all love the fragrance of the first rains, especially after a long summer. However, nowhere in the world do they make a scent inspired by it - except for Kannauj, in Uttar Pradesh, which is India's perfume capital. A desi brand called Boond, launched in May 2021 by brother-sister duo Varun and Krati Tandon which was set up primarily during the pandemic to help artisans has a range of ethical attars. These include Gulabi, Motiya and Oudh. Its best seller, though, is a Maati Attar that mimics the scent of petrichor. Here's all you need to know about this venture!