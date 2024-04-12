Social media platform X has received an inquiry from the U.S. House of Representatives ‘regarding actions taken in Brazil that were in violation of Brazilian law,’ Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a post on X. X was asked to suspend the accounts of 'sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists,' Musk said in another post.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.