Brazilian Judge Vs Musk: ‘Things Are Getting Spicy…’ | US House Inquires X About Brazil Actions

Updated: 12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Social media platform X has received an inquiry from the U.S. House of Representatives ‘regarding actions taken in Brazil that were in violation of Brazilian law,’ Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a post on X. X was asked to suspend the accounts of 'sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists,' Musk said in another post.