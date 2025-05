British American Tobacco Offloads $1.5 Billion Stake In ITC Via Block Deal | Share Crashes 4%

Updated: 28 May 2025, 06:38 PM IST

British American Tobacco (BAT) offloaded a $1.5 billion (approximately ₹12,926 crore) stake in ITC Ltd on Wednesday through a block deal, slightly more than what it had originally planned, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint. On Tuesday, BAT had announced plans to sell a 2.3% stake in ITC by offloading 290 million shares, valued at about $1.36 billion.