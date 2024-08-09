Explore
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Bumble's Stocks Drop 33%, Tinder Laying Off Staff | What's Going Wrong at Dating Apps?

Bumble’s Stocks Drop 33%, Tinder Laying Off Staff | What’s Going Wrong at Dating Apps?

Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 01:31 PM IST Livemint

Bumble stocks crashed almost 33% to a record low on August 8 as its $1 billion valuation dropped by $350 million. Its stocks tumbled 39% during the trade, marking the biggest intraday fall on record. It had also laid off a third of its workforce earlier this year. Even Tinder parent Match also said to cut 6% staff. What’s going wrong with dating apps? Why is their business going through a tough time? Watch the full video to know!

 
