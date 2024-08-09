Bumble stocks crashed almost 33% to a record low on August 8 as its $1 billion valuation dropped by $350 million. Its stocks tumbled 39% during the trade, marking the biggest intraday fall on record. It had also laid off a third of its workforce earlier this year. Even Tinder parent Match also said to cut 6% staff. What’s going wrong with dating apps? Why is their business going through a tough time? Watch the full video to know!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.