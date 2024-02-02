Cars24 CEO And Founder, Vikram Chopra's Motivation Hack | Watch

Vikram Chopra, the Co-founder & CEO of Cars24 ... moreVikram Chopra, the Co-founder & CEO of Cars24 has been called an 'overachiever' by many. His list of achievements includes a bachelor's and master's degree from the prestigious IIT Bombay. Securing a place at Wharton for its much sought-after, and difficult-to-crack MBA, starting two companies and a lot more. But what keeps him going? Watch the full video to find out.
