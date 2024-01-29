Cars24 CEO shares the biggest used car scams on the platform | Watch Rollin’ With The Boss Ep4

Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Buying and selling cars was largely done in an organised manner before startups like Cars24 streamlined the process with the use of technology. The process of taking over a business which was under the stranglehold of muscled and moneyed dealers was full of several scary moments. In this snippet from EP 4 of Rollin’ With the Boss, Cars24 CEO & Co-Founder, Vikram Chopra talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about when the co-founders found themselves in a deal that involved guns! Watch the full episode to find out more!