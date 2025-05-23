For the first time, Chinese EV giant BYD has outsold Tesla in Europe, marking a major shift in the electric vehicle market. Data from Jato Dynamics shows BYD's rapid growth has also surpassed traditional brands like Fiat and Seat in France, highlighting rising competition for Elon Musk's Tesla overseas. Is this the beginning of China’s global EV market domination? Watch!
