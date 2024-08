Cognizant Faces Fresh Backlash, Offers 1% Salary Hike After '2002 Pay Package' For Freshers

Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Cognizant Technology Solutions has reportedly given some employees annual salary hikes as small as 1%. This comes as the global technology services company rolled out salary hikes after a four-month delay. What's the issue? Watch this video to know all the details!