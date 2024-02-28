'Country Has Been Taken For a Ride'; Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Patanjali | Details

Updated: 28 Feb 2024, 09:59 PM IST

Baba Ramdev & his Ayurvedic medicine business are in trouble. Supreme court of India on Tuesday, issued a contempt of court notice against him and the MD of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna. The two-judge bench led by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah also criticised the central government for ‘sitting with eyes closed’ The court is angry with Patanjali for continuing to run its advertisements in which it has been making misleading claims as per the court.