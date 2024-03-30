OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  CRED's Kunal Shah's Advice To Start Up Founders: Think About What Your Family Will Pay For

CRED's Kunal Shah's Advice To Start Up Founders: Think About What Your Family Will Pay For

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM IST Livemint

Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED spoke at the Mint Investment Summit in Mumbai. Among some of the key things he said, was a piece of advice for startup founders. 'You must understand what people will pay for. Think about your family, what will they pay for?' he said. He also said that the concept of time for those in the West vs those in India was very different - so an idea that appeals to people in the U.S. may not work in India. Watch the full interaction where Shah speaks about the startup space, where he invests his own money and what he's betting on next!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App