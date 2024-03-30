CRED's Kunal Shah's Advice To Start Up Founders: Think About What Your Family Will Pay For

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM IST

Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED spoke at the Mint Investment Summit in Mumbai. Among some of the key things he said, was a piece of advice for startup founders. 'You must understand what people will pay for. Think about your family, what will they pay for?' he said. He also said that the concept of time for those in the West vs those in India was very different - so an idea that appeals to people in the U.S. may not work in India. Watch the full interaction where Shah speaks about the startup space, where he invests his own money and what he's betting on next!