DLF’s New ‘Ultra-Luxury’ Project to Have the Costliest Apartments in India | Gurugram Real Estate

Updated: 04 Nov 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Realty major DLF is soon going to launch India’s costliest residential project in Gurugram. DLF will invest around ₹8,000 crore to develop an ultra-luxury housing project in Gurugram as it seeks to encash strong demand for premium homes. Watch for more details!