Elon Musk Vs Vinod Khosla Over Musk Suing OpenAI | Why Did Musk REALLY Take Sam Altman To Court?

Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST

Between 2016 and 2020, Elon Musk pumped in millions of dollars into OpenAI. He was one of the co-founders in 2015, and for a few years was its largest donor. Now, he's taken OpenAI & it's co founder Sam Altman to court. Tweeting about this, Vinod Khosla, who was the first venture capitalist to invest in OpenAI once it became a private entity, thinks Musk just regrets not having a stake in OpenAI now. Musk thinks Khosla doesn't know what he's talking about. Watch