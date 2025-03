End Of An Era! Why Did Bajaj & Allianz Split After 24 Years? | Insurance Sector

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST

The Bajaj Group is set to acquire Allianz SE’s stakes in their two insurance joint ventures, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co., for a total of ₹24,180 crore. This marks the conclusion of their 24-year partnership. For further details of the split, watch the full video!