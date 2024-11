Gautam Adani Indicted In New York In Alleged Bribery & Fraud Case | Group Stocks Hit Lower Circuit

Updated: 21 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Billionaire Gautam Adani has found himself at the center of a multibillion dollar alleged bribery and fraud scandal Following the news, stocks of the Adani Group nosedived on Thursday, with some of them getting locked in the lower circuit. In this video, we break down what exactly happened. Watch!