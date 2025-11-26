Google co-founder Sergey Brin has surged to become the world’s third-richest person, overtaking Oracle’s Larry Ellison, as Alphabet shares go on a powerful rally. With Alphabet racing toward a potential $4 trillion valuation, investors are crediting Google’s renewed AI momentum — led by its breakthrough Gemini 3 model and a massive shift toward Google’s own TPU chips. From Sam Altman praising Gemini, to a Salesforce executive ditching ChatGPT, to Meta reportedly exploring a Google AI partnership — Silicon Valley is seeing a dramatic power shift. Is this Google’s big AI comeback moment? Watch the full breakdown.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.