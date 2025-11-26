English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 26 2025 15:58:06
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 359.20 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.75 2.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,003.85 1.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.25 0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,374.95 1.24%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Google’s AI Comeback Makes Sergey Brin World’s 3rd Richest As Alphabet Races Toward $4 Trillion

Google’s AI Comeback Makes Sergey Brin World’s 3rd Richest As Alphabet Races Toward $4 Trillion

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 05:11 pm IST Livemint

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has surged to become the world’s third-richest person, overtaking Oracle’s Larry Ellison, as Alphabet shares go on a powerful rally. With Alphabet racing toward a potential $4 trillion valuation, investors are crediting Google’s renewed AI momentum — led by its breakthrough Gemini 3 model and a massive shift toward Google’s own TPU chips. From Sam Altman praising Gemini, to a Salesforce executive ditching ChatGPT, to Meta reportedly exploring a Google AI partnership — Silicon Valley is seeing a dramatic power shift. Is this Google’s big AI comeback moment? Watch the full breakdown.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue